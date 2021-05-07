Advertisement

Yepez go-ahead HR in 8th gives Springfield Cardinals win, 1st in 616 days

Hammons Field.
Hammons Field.(Photo courtesy: Springfield Cardinals)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Springfield Cardinals/KY3) - After trailing 5-1 and briefly letting a 6-5 comeback and lead slip away, Cardinals left fielder Juan Yepez smashed a leadoff 8th-inning home run to help Springfield (1-2) to a 7-6 win over the Wichita Wind Surge (2-1) on Thursday night at Hammons Field.

The win was the first for the Cardinals in 2021 and the first for the organization overall since August 29, 2019, ending a 616-day stretch due to the cancelled 2020 Minor League season.

The No. 20 prospect in the St. Louis system, Yepez finished 1-for-4 and continued his hot start. Through three games the 23-year-old is 4-for-10.

Cardinals starting pitcher Connor Thomas tossed 5.0 shutout innings in his Double-A debut, striking out five and allowing just five hits and one walk while exiting with a 1-0 lead.

The Wind Surge rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh off Cardinals LHP Jacob Patterson, but Springfield answer with five runs in the bottom half capped by a two-run go-ahead broken-bat single by Cardinals No. 3 prospect Ivan Herrera.

An RBI double by Wind Surge designated hitter Damek Tamscha off Cardinals right-hander Jake Walsh (W, 1-0) pulled Wichita even at 6-6 in the eighth before Yepez’s home run in the bottom half of the inning.

Springfield center fielder Justin Toerner gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fifth.

Cardinals right-hander Salvador Justo (S, 1) worked out of a jam with runners on second and third with no outs in the ninth.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals host the Wind Surge for the fourth game of a six-game series Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Hammons Field. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. Friday’s game is Springfield’s first Friday Fireworks show of the season with fireworks following the final out.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield.
Possible sinkhole opens near busy south Springfield intersection
David Woolery/Courtesy: Taney County 911
Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo
Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
Virus restriction bill advances
Missouri bill limiting virus restrictions advances, draws mixed emotions
Courtesy: Nixa Police Department
Police arrest one, identify another in robbery, assault at Nixa convenience store

Latest News

New York Mets' Jeff McNeil jogs in to score on a bases-loaded walk by St. Louis Cardinals...
Walker allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Mets walk past Cards
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols talks to reporters during a press conference before a...
Former Cardinals superstar Albert Pujols released by Angels in final year of contract
Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols leans on his bat in the dugout during the eighth inning of a...
Slugger Albert Pujols designated for assignment by Angels
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer and catcher Salvador Perez wait while a play...
Naylor homers as Indians edge Royals