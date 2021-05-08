‘Bike Walk and Wheel Week’ kicks off in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “Bike Walk and Wheel Week” kicks off Saturday in Springfield. It lasts through next Sunday, May 16.

The week-long event is all about getting the community out of cars and interested in other modes of transportation like walking, biking and or using city buses.

A bicycling commuting workshop for women and girls was held Saturday afternoon at Springfield Brewing Company. Organizers say it’s all about building confidence.

“Women think about safety a lot more,” said volunteer and bike enthusiast Angela Jackson. “Not that men don’t, but women in particular always feel like they have to think about safety. And what they have to do to protect themselves. So we can talk about how to better protect yourself in these areas. The safest streets to ride. Being more confident.”

You can post pictures of yourself taking part in “Bike Walk and Wheel Week.” And through June 1, if you use the hashtag #bikewalkwheelweeksgf and #ozarkgreenways, you’ll be entered to win daily prizes.

