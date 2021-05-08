Family loses 250 chickens, farm equipment damaged after storms cause fire near Mountain Grove

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - A family of farmers is down hundreds of chickens as storms caused a fire that resulted in widespread damage Saturday morning near Mountain Grove.

The Mountain Grove Fire Department tells KY3 that a lightning bolt likely struck a piece of equipment, which sparked a fire that spread to other pieces of equipment and a chicken barn.

The family had nearly 250 chickens in the barn. All of them are lost after the fire, and investigators say they either died or escaped from the area.

Crews responded to the fire on Tucker Road, just a few miles outside Mountain Grove, around 5 a.m. Saturday. The property owners were away from the site, but had learned about the fire around that time.

Pictures from overnight show significant damage to the barn, in addition to several key pieces of farm equipment. The damage is considered a total loss for the chicken barn.

Early morning storms caused this barn fire around 5 A.M. Crews where able to keep the fire spread from getting to thier... Posted by Mountain Grove Fire Dept. on Saturday, May 8, 2021

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to another building next to the chicken barn. That building contains bees and other equipment used to process honey. The Mountain Grove Fire Department says that building did not suffer damage from the fire.

None of the property owners were injured from the fire. However, the fire will have a significant impact on their supply.

The family is well-known in the Mountain Grove community and would sell up to 50 dozen eggs weekly at a local farmers market, according to a Mountain Grove Fire lieutenant.

