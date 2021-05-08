FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A look at severe storms from Saturday night to Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of strong storms! The latest storm system is expected to bring heavy wind, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes from Saturday nigh to Sunday morning.

With the risk of severe weather overnight, communities north of U.S. Route 60 could see the largest impact from the storm system. The primary threat from these storms is going to be damaging straight-line winds with a lesser threat of damaging hail and a very low threat for an isolated tornado.

The other main development throughout Saturday night will be the strong and gusty south winds. Winds across the area will generally be in Missouri’s southerly counties with gusts estimated from 15 to 30 mph. Secure loose objects such as lawn chairs and trash cans.

There will also likely be some locally heavy rainfall due to the storms. Some areas may see 1-2 inches of rain, but higher amounts are possible.

Make sure you have a way to get your warnings during the overnight hours. This can include the KY3 First Alert Weather App as well as a weather radio.

