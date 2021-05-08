FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms clearing out, cooler afternoon temps

A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the Ozarks this morning. Hail upwards of golf ball size was reported in Cassville, as well as a wind gust of 59mph reported at the Springfield-Branson Airport. Strong winds and hail were the primary threats as the storms moved in.

Storm damage (KYTV)

Showers and thunderstorms will start to clear out for some starting around noon. As heavy rains fall, some flooding will be an issue for the morning drive. Expect low lying areas to have high waters and be careful around low water crossings. Never drive through flooded roads.

Storm clearing timeline (KYTV)

The cold front which forced the rain will lead to dropping temperatures all day. We’ve already reached our high temperature which occurred around 4am. In the afternoon temperatures will sit anywhere from the low to middle 50s for most areas. Cloud cover will stick for some, and winds will be gusting around 25mph from the north.

Cooler weather after the rain (KYTV)

Tonight, staying cool with winds still gusting. Clouds will break a little and low temperatures dip to the 40s.

Monday we’re back in the 60s with partly sunny skies. Temperatures this week will trend below average for most.

Isolated chance for showers exists late Tuesday through Wednesday, but it doesn’t look to be all that impactful.

By next weekend we warm up again but watching for some more chances for rain Saturday and Sunday.