Herrera homers, doubles in 11-7 Cardinals loss to Wind Surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS) - Ivan Herrera hit his first Double-A home run and added a double with three RBIs Friday night, but the Cardinals (1-3) fell 11-7 to the Wichita Wind Surge (3-1) in a game that saw the two teams combine for 27 hits.

Herrera, the No. 3 prospect in the St. Louis system, powered a line drive over the left field fence to bring Springfield within 3-2 in the bottom of the first. The Cardinals rallied for two more runs in the inning to take a 4-3 lead off a two-RBI single by left fielder David Vinsky.

Springfield’s early rally fell flat when the Wind Surge added two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one each in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to build an 11-4 lead.

The Cardinals put together a rally in the bottom of the eighth. Herrera was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, making the score 11-5. One batter later, Juan Yepez reached on what was ruled an error that allowed two more runs to cross to make the score 11-7.

Cardinals right-hander Kyle Leahy (0-1) threw 4.0 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks.

Wichita reliever LHP Jovani Moran (1-0) earned the win, tossing 2.0 scoreless innings after Wind Surge starter RHP Austin Schulfer was pulled after allowing four runs in the first.

Cardinals right fielder Nick Plummer led the team with a 3-for-4 night, adding a walk.

UP NEXT

Springfield hosts Wichita again Saturday at Hammons Field with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and gates set to open at 5:05 p.m.

