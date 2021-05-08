Husband, wife dead as authorities investigate murder-suicide in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A husband and wife in Phelps County have died after an apparent murder-suicide Saturday morning.

A 73-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were found dead at a home near Rolla in the 11000 block of County Road 3160, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office. Their identities have been withheld pending family notification.

Deputies responded to the home around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after a family friend learned the woman had died.

Authorities say, based on a preliminary investigation, the husband killed his wife, then himself.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest otherwise. There is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, with autopsies expected next week,” said Phelps County Sheriff Michael Kirn.

The Rolla Rural Fire Department and Phelps County Coroner Ernie Coverdell assisted with the investigation.

