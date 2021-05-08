Advertisement

Husband, wife dead as authorities investigate murder-suicide in Phelps County

((Source: Gray Image Bank) | (Source: Gray Image Bank))
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A husband and wife in Phelps County have died after an apparent murder-suicide Saturday morning.

A 73-year-old man and 66-year-old woman were found dead at a home near Rolla in the 11000 block of County Road 3160, according to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office. Their identities have been withheld pending family notification.

Deputies responded to the home around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after a family friend learned the woman had died.

Authorities say, based on a preliminary investigation, the husband killed his wife, then himself.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest otherwise. There is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing, with autopsies expected next week,” said Phelps County Sheriff Michael Kirn.

The Rolla Rural Fire Department and Phelps County Coroner Ernie Coverdell assisted with the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in investigation
Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks
Not a UFO - What last night’s line of lights in the Ozarks actually means
Deborah Brown/Branson Police Dept.
Police identify human remains found in wooded area in Branson, Mo.
Chase ends at Hillcrest and Nichols
Teen is in custody after a chase in Springfield, Mo.
Severe storms for some overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tonight a First Alert Weather Day with risk for severe storms

Latest News

Severe storms for some overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tonight a First Alert Weather Day with risk for severe storms
St. Louis mayor signs bill to ban discrimination based on hairstyles
A family of farmers is down hundreds of chickens as storms caused a fire that resulted in...
Family loses 250 chickens, farm equipment damaged after storms cause fire near Mountain Grove
The Houston Astros play the New York Yankees during the third inning of a baseball game...
Some MLB teams to lift capacity limits for vaccinated fans