Man hospitalized after motorized bike crash in Springfield

Motorized bike crash in Springfield.
Motorized bike crash in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries Friday evening after a motorized bike crash in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Department says the bike driver had been moving south on Campbell through the intersection with Grand. Police say that’s where a man in his 40′s lost control and hit a curb. Police say the driver did not have a helmet on and his head hit into the sidewalk.

No one else was hurt in the crash. The victim is being treated for injuries at a hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says gas-powered bikes are legal in Missouri as long as the driver has a valid license. Read the statement on motorized bicycles here: Motorized Bike Statement

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

