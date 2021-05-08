Man shoots at Dent County deputies serving warrant, faces felony charges

DENT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man faces felony charges after recently shooting at Dent County deputies while they served a warrant.

Deputies arrested David Brown, who reportedly fired multiple shots as deputies tried to arrest him, according to the Dent County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators responded to a home on CR 2490 in Dent County to serve an arrest warrant Thursday for Brown. The warrant was issued for failing to appear in court on the charge of failing to register as a sex offender, per the sheriff’s office.

A woman allowed deputies to enter the home to take Brown into custody. That’s when Brown reportedly fired several shots at the deputies, forcing them to take cover inside the residence.

After several minutes, deputies got out of the home, escorting a woman and her child. Investigators determined Brown fired around 12 shots, none believed to have struck anyone.

More Dent County deputies then responded to the home in addition to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Salem Police Department and Rolla Police Department. Law enforcement secured the area for several hours, then Brown surrendered and was taken into custody.

The warrant issued for Brown’s arrest came in reference to a previous incident. The warrant included seven felony charges, including two counts of first-degree assault or attempt on a special victim, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of felony resisting arrest.

Brown is currently incarcerated in the Dent County Jail without a bond. The sheriff’s office says additional charges are possible.

