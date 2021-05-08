Springfield police investigate motorcycle crash on Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash Friday evening in west Springfield on Kansas Expressway.

Police say 41-year-old motorcyclist involved in the crash is being treated for critical injuries, but he is expected to survive.

The crash happened in the southbound lane of Kansas Expressway near West Calhoun Street. Police responded to the area around 9 p.m.

Witnesses says the motorcyclist was speeding, then lost control and struck a median.

Officers are diverting traffic in the area, but it is expected to clear up soon.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available.

