Advertisement

Springfield police investigate motorcycle crash on Kansas Expressway

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash Friday evening in west Springfield on Kansas Expressway.

Police say 41-year-old motorcyclist involved in the crash is being treated for critical injuries, but he is expected to survive.

The crash happened in the southbound lane of Kansas Expressway near West Calhoun Street. Police responded to the area around 9 p.m.

Witnesses says the motorcyclist was speeding, then lost control and struck a median.

Officers are diverting traffic in the area, but it is expected to clear up soon.

An investigation is ongoing. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in investigation
Sinkhole opens up in south Springfield.
Possible sinkhole opens near busy south Springfield intersection
David Woolery/Courtesy: Taney County 911
Branson, Mo. man dies after crashing into dock on Lake Taneycomo
Blue Headlights
Fact Finders: Are bright blue LED headlights legal in Missouri?
Deborah Brown/Branson Police Dept.
Police identify human remains found in wooded area in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

Fans watch from beyond the outfield fountains during the fifth inning of a baseball game...
Carlos Rodón, White Sox beat Royals
St. Louis Cardinals' Jack Flaherty, left, gets a hug from teammate Carlos Martinez after...
Flaherty homers, improves record to 6-0 in Cardinals’ 5-0 win over Rockies
Motorized bike crash in Springfield.
Man hospitalized after motorized bike crash in Springfield
Man hospitalized after motorized bike crash in Springfield