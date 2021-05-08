Advertisement

St. Louis mayor signs bill to ban discrimination based on hairstyles

By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed a bill prohibiting race-based discrimination based on hairstyles.

The Democratic mayor, elected last month, signed the bill Friday. Kansas City, Missouri, has a similar ordinance. Several states also have passed the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.

The St. Louis bill was sponsored by Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard. It prohibits job, housing and hiring discrimination “based upon an individual’s hairstyle, protective hair, or natural or cultural hair texture or style.”

A similar bill was recently introduced by the St. Louis County Council.

