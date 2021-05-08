Advertisement

Two charged in child pornography investigations in Texas County, Mo.

Dustin Postlewait and Anthony Romines.
Dustin Postlewait and Anthony Romines.(Texas County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two men are behind bars in Texas County and charged in separate investigations over child pornography.

Dustin Dewayne Postlewait, 40, of Houston, Missouri, and Anthony Joe Romines, age 41, of Bucyrus, Missouri, are being held in the Texas County Jail.

The Texas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed similar charges against both men, according to the South Central Missouri Computer Crime Task Force. Postlewait and Romines are each charged with two felonies; one count of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to the task force, investigations of both men began when internet service providers filed a Cyber Tipline Report, suspecting that child pornography was uploaded and distributed to other private users of the services. In separate interviews with investigators, both admitted to various instances of transmitting child pornography.

Both men have bonds set at $400,000 cash/surety. It’s unknown if their crimes are connected, but the Texas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges against both men on Friday following their arrests Thursday, per the task force.

The Missouri State Technical Assistance Team, Houston Police Department, and Texas County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the investigations.

