Two thieves steal vehicle, then break into ATM overnight in Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The Buffalo Police Department is looking for two thieves who stole a vehicle, then broke into an ATM overnight outside of a grocery store.

Police responded to the Cash Saver Grocery store at 1214 Truman Road in Buffalo around 5:25 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the vehicle used in the ATM theft was stolen. Authorities did find the vehicle a short time later in the Buffalo area, but the thieves got away.

A security video shows two people using tools to break open the ATM and steal money. The thieves took off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM.

The Buffalo Police Department does not believe the theft presents any threat to the community.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the Buffalo Police Department.

