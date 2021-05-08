Warren Davis earns 2021 Springfieldian Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce has presented Warren Davis with the 2021 Springfieldian Award.

The announcement was the culmination of the Chamber’s Annual Meeting, held this year at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center. The Springfieldian is the Chamber’s most coveted honor, given each year to an individual who exemplifies outstanding community service, excellence in his or her field and dedication to improving the quality of life for Springfield and its citizens.

The Springfield Chamber of Commerce says Davis has presented a strong work ethic and a willingness to take a chance on projects others might find too risky.

Davis was born and raised in nearby Bolivar, the oldest of three siblings. He came to Springfield to attend what is now Drury University. After graduating in 1959, he would marry fellow Drury student Anne, now his wife of 61 years.

His company, Warren Davis Properties, founded in 1994, started off with a splash, purchasing the Woodruff and McDaniel buildings in downtown Springfield at a time when downtown redevelopment was not booming. Over the next quarter-century, the company would buy and sell 88 properties, including the Heer’s Building and the Park Central Office Building downtown, and the former Solo Cup factory on North Glenstone Avenue.

Davis has also made his mark by supporting numerous community and charitable organizations. He serves on the board of The Arc of the Ozarks and the Mercy Health Springfield Community Board of Directors. For years, he has also supported the Developmental Center of the Ozarks, the Ozarks Regional YMCA, Southwest Baptist University’s physical therapy programs, Drury University athletics, the Missouri State University Foundation, Springfield Public Schools and the Springfield Lasers tennis team.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.