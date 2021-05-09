Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A hit-and-run shocked one Springfield family Friday night, damaging multiple cars and several parts of their home.

Homeowner Jennifer Elliott says she’s in shock this happened to her family.

“We heard this incredibly loud like screeching, like tires noise. And then we heard a big bang and then we felt our house. I mean it quite literally shook our house,” Elliott says.

Elliott says the driver has not been found.

“We kind of came to the conclusion that this was probably somebody who was under the influence of something, and either missed the stop sign right here or was just going way too fast and just couldn’t or didn’t stop,” Elliott says.

Elliott says her husband’s truck was parked in the driveway. But the force of the other car hitting it, pushed her husband’s truck through their garage door.

She says she’s thankful her family has insurance, but the damage will cost tens of thousands of dollars to fix.

“It’s destroyed this corner portion of our home, and then around the corner to the right, there’s actually some cracks that kind of lead all the way up to our roof,” Elliott says. “The inside of our garage, of course, is messed up as well, and then all the contents inside the garage. I think you can see, on the corner of my car, the actual garage door has caused some damage as well.”

Elliott says her husbands truck is totaled. Inspectors are coming next week to see if there is any structural damage to the house.

She says she’s just thankful no one in her family was hurt.

“I’m just grateful that it wasn’t worse,” Elliott says. “We were all inside. We could’ve been outside. We could’ve been in our car getting ready to go somewhere. I’m just grateful that we are all okay. This is not fun and not how I planned spending Mother’s Day weekend, but it could be so much worse.”

Elliott says if you see something, say something.

“My greatest worry at this point is that this behavior will continue and that somebody will get hurt.”

Elliott has filed a police report and says she has faith law enforcement will find the person who did this.

