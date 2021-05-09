FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the northern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 5 a.m. Sunday. It includes these counties.

Bates, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the possibility for all types of storms. The primary threat from these storms is damaging straight-line winds.

