FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Sunday morning
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the northern half of the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 5 a.m. Sunday. It includes these counties.
- Bates, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Miller, Mo.
- Morgan, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Vernon, Mo.
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the possibility for all types of storms. The primary threat from these storms is damaging straight-line winds.
Stay ahead of any breaking with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
Download today in the iTunes Store.
Download in the Google Play Store.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.