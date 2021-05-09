Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks into Sunday morning

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the northern half of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 5 a.m. Sunday. It includes these counties.

  • Bates, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the possibility for all types of storms. The primary threat from these storms is damaging straight-line winds.

Stay ahead of any breaking with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

