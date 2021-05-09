Advertisement

Flooding hits Highway Y in Ava, Mo.

Flooding has particularly impacted the Ava, Missouri community, where a portion of Highway Y...

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - After a recent round of storms around the Ozarks, several commutes around the Ozarks have been hit hard by flooding or flash flooding.

Flooding has particularly impacted the Ava, Missouri community, where a portion of Highway Y has been blocked off to traffic.

This isn’t the first time Highway Y has been hit either. In 2018, the highway saw significant rainfall and nearly a foot of flooding just outside of Ava city limits.

Some flooded spots will be barricaded by the Missouri Department of Transportation, but officials say it may be tough to close off all flooded roads. MoDOT officials ask drivers not to cross flooded roads and find an alternate route if they notice flooding.

Upload your flooding and storm damage photos to the KY3 Weather App.

