Gorman hits first Double-A home run in Springfield Cardinals loss to Wind Surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Springfield Cardinals/KY3) - St. Louis Cardinals No. 2 prospect Nolan Gorman treated fans at Hammons Field to his first Double-A home run on Saturday night.

Gorman drove a two-run shot opposite field into the visitor’s bullpen in the bottom of the third that briefly cut a 5-1 Cardinals deficit to 5-3 in a 9-3 Springfield loss.

Springfield second baseman Nick Dunn also delivered his first career Double-A home run with a solo shot in the bottom of the second inning. The three runs produced by Gorman and Dunn would be the only runs of the night for the Cardinals (1-4) as Wichita (4-1) pitching held the Springfield lineup in check over the final six innings.

Wind Surge second baseman Jose Miranda and left fielder Mark Contreras each had 3-for-6 nights with two RBIs apiece. Wichita’s 1-through-6 six hitters batted a combined 11-for-26 with six runs and six RBIs off Cardinals pitching. None of the 14 Wichita hits were home runs.

Cardinals starter RHP Alvaro Seijas (0-1) allowed five runs on five hits and five walks over 2.2 innings of work, striking out one. RHP Jacob Bosiokovic tossed 3.0 shutout innings for Springfield, allowing just two baserunners.

LHP Zach Neff (2-0) got the win for Wichita, tossing 2.2 shutout relief innings.

UP NEXT

Springfield closes its six-game series with the Wing Surge on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and gates set to open at 5:05 p.m. Sunday is a Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. Kids in attendance can receive a free ice cream sandwich before first pitch and have the chance to run the bases following the final out.

