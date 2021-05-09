Kansas City mayor says state should allow local gun rules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says a state law that prevents cities from enacting their own gun control measures hamstrings his efforts to address the city’s gun deaths.

Lucas said he would like to promote city ordinances to stop easy access to illegal firearms, but a 2014 state law prohibits such local rules. A bill to repeal the state’s prohibition on cities passing their own gun measures was filed but did not get a hearing this session.

Sen. Eric Burlison, a Battlefield Republican, said Missouri’s high rate of gun deaths is not in any way connected to the state’s gun laws.

