Advertisement

Kansas City mayor says state should allow local gun rules

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says a state law that prevents cities from enacting their own gun control measures hamstrings his efforts to address the city’s gun deaths.

Lucas said he would like to promote city ordinances to stop easy access to illegal firearms, but a 2014 state law prohibits such local rules. A bill to repeal the state’s prohibition on cities passing their own gun measures was filed but did not get a hearing this session.  

Sen. Eric Burlison, a Battlefield Republican, said Missouri’s high rate of gun deaths is not in any way connected to the state’s gun laws.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in investigation
Storm clearing timeline
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms clearing out, cooler afternoon temps
Husband, wife dead as authorities investigate murder-suicide in Phelps County
Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks
Not a UFO - What last night’s line of lights in the Ozarks actually means
Cars and house damaged after hit and run in Springfield.
Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield

Latest News

Overnight storms damaged some power lines in Barry County, leading authorities to close down a...
Storms damage power lines in Barry County, leading to highway closures
Trucking companies across the country are experiencing driver shortages.
Springfield trucking company explains impact of pandemic shortages
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY: Ozarks Today Weekend Edition wishes moms a wonderful day!
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY: Ozarks Today Weekend Edition wishes moms a wonderful day!
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY: Ozarks Today Weekend Edition wishes moms a wonderful day!