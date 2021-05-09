Advertisement

More storm damage: Kelly Greens Apartments in south Springfield

The Kelly Greens Apartments on National Avenue ended up with damage along the side of some...
The Kelly Greens Apartments on National Avenue ended up with damage along the side of some apartment units.(Sally Cessna)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Storms rolled through southwest Missouri early Sunday morning, causing significant damage to one apartment unit in south Springfield.

The Kelly Greens Apartments, located in the 4000 block of National Avenue, ended up with damage along the side of some apartment units.

Apartment resident Sally Cessna shared multiple photos of the damage Sunday to KY3. Bricks have been wiped off from the exterior of some units. It’s unclear how many units were affected at this time or how much it will cost for repairs.

Homes in the Spring Creek, Lakewood, Ravenwood neighborhoods saw significant damage Sunday morning, while the Springfield Nature Center was also hit hard by severe weather.

Watch for team coverage of storm damage on KY3 News at 5, 9 and 10.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in investigation
Cool start to the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cool start to the work week
Cars and house damaged after hit and run in Springfield.
Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield
Husband, wife dead as authorities investigate murder-suicide in Phelps County
Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks
Not a UFO - What last night’s line of lights in the Ozarks actually means

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 250+ new cases; Arkansas adds 95 new cases
Flooding has particularly impacted the Ava, Missouri community, where a portion of Highway Y...
Flooding hits Highway Y in Ava, Mo.
Team coverage of storms.
Storms roll through south Springfield, damage several neighborhoods
Flooding hits Highway Y in Ava, Mo.
Police: Man shot after dragging Arkansas officer with car