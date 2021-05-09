More storm damage: Kelly Greens Apartments in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Storms rolled through southwest Missouri early Sunday morning, causing significant damage to one apartment unit in south Springfield.

The Kelly Greens Apartments, located in the 4000 block of National Avenue, ended up with damage along the side of some apartment units.

Apartment resident Sally Cessna shared multiple photos of the damage Sunday to KY3. Bricks have been wiped off from the exterior of some units. It’s unclear how many units were affected at this time or how much it will cost for repairs.

Homes in the Spring Creek, Lakewood, Ravenwood neighborhoods saw significant damage Sunday morning, while the Springfield Nature Center was also hit hard by severe weather.

