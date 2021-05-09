PHOTOS: Storms roll through south Springfield, damage several neighborhoods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Storms rolled through southwest Missouri overnight Sunday, causing damage to several neighborhoods in south Springfield.

Homes in the Spring Creek, Lakewood, Ravenwood neighborhoods saw significant damage Sunday morning. Dozens of homes in these neighborhoods remain without power, according to Springfield City Utilities.

Damage includes uprooted trees, down power lines and scattered debris. Some trees even fell onto cars and homes. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Springfield Nature Center is also among the areas hit hard by storms, south Springfield residents tell KY3. Neighbors Samantha Nigh and Jenny Bowler Cummins submitted several photos of storm damage to KY3.

Storms produced gusts up to 50 mph in some areas of southwest Missouri overnight.

Neighbors are working to clean up south Springfield. KY3 is sending a crew out to survey the damage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.