Advertisement

PHOTOS: Storms roll through south Springfield, damage several neighborhoods

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Storms rolled through southwest Missouri overnight Sunday, causing damage to several neighborhoods in south Springfield.

Homes in the Spring Creek, Lakewood, Ravenwood neighborhoods saw significant damage Sunday morning. Dozens of homes in these neighborhoods remain without power, according to Springfield City Utilities.

Damage includes uprooted trees, down power lines and scattered debris. Some trees even fell onto cars and homes. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Springfield Nature Center is also among the areas hit hard by storms, south Springfield residents tell KY3. Neighbors Samantha Nigh and Jenny Bowler Cummins submitted several photos of storm damage to KY3.

Storms produced gusts up to 50 mph in some areas of southwest Missouri overnight.

Neighbors are working to clean up south Springfield. KY3 is sending a crew out to survey the damage.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in investigation
Storm clearing timeline
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms clearing out, cooler afternoon temps
Husband, wife dead as authorities investigate murder-suicide in Phelps County
Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks
Not a UFO - What last night’s line of lights in the Ozarks actually means
Cars and house damaged after hit and run in Springfield.
Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield

Latest News

Storms damage in south Springfield.
Storms roll through south Springfield
Missouri House approves bill allowing college athletes to cash in from name, images and likeness
Overnight storms damaged some power lines in Barry County, leading authorities to close down a...
Storms damage power lines in Barry County, leading to highway closures
Trucking companies across the country are experiencing driver shortages.
Springfield trucking company explains impact of pandemic shortages