Advertisement

Royals drop eighth straight, White Sox win 9-3 for sweep

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn runs between Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and...
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn runs between Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and pitcher Jakob Junis (24) to score on a single by Leury Garcia during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Yermin Mercedes and Jose Abreu had three RBI’s each to help the Chicago White Sox beat Kansas City 9-3 on Sunday, finishing off a three-game sweep and handing the Royals their eighth consecutive loss.

The Royals went winless on its seven-game homestand. They opened the homestand up 1½ games in the division but leave their friendly confides back 3½ games. They were swept by the Indians earlier in the week.

“We’ve got to keep working and teaching and it will pay off,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “There isn’t a quick fix other than maybe a day off and fight again on Tuesday.”

The White Sox have beaten the Royals 10 straight times on the road. The last team to do that was Oakland from 2003-2006 when they beat Kansas City 12 consecutive times in Kauffman Stadium.

Lucas Giolito (2-3) gave up one run, four hits, two walks and fanned two in five innings of work and got the win. It’s the first run allowed by a Chicago starter in five games as they’ve gone 29 1/3 innings and have a 0.31 ERA in that stretch.

“The heart of a lion,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. “The first inning could’ve got away, but he limited it to one run. I was really impressed with the way he competed.”

The three runs by the Royals are the most the White Sox have given up in a week.

Kansas City got its first lead since Wednesday after Whit Merrifield doubled and eventually scored two batters later in the first inning. It was a promising start after snapping a 28-inning scoreless streak on Saturday night, but they didn’t lead again after that point.

“Our best baseball is ahead of us and we’re not happy and it’s embarrassing when we don’t play how we should,” Matheny said.

The next half inning, Mercedes hit a triple to right field - the first in his career - scoring Abreu and a double in the third scoring Yoan Moncada and Yasmani Grandal.

“I’ve been working hard every time and not doing too much,” Mercedes said. “Just do the same thing every day.”

Danny Mendick kept his hot bat going with an RBI-single to right field to lead 3-1.

Leury Garcia added another run on an RBI single to score Andrew Vaughan in the sixth.

The Royals had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but only managed one run on an RBI from Michael A. Taylor.

Abreu singled in two RBI’s in the seventh and one more in the ninth.

“We got outstanding heart and spirit,” La Russa said. “It will be a happy flight, but we’ve got to focus on what’s next.”

Mike Minor (2-2) got the loss and went five innings giving up five earned runs, five hits, two walks and struck out seven.

UP NEXT

Chicago hosts Minnesota on Tuesday to open a week-long homestand with Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.37) on the hill. Kansas City starts a seven-game road trip beginning in Detroit on Tuesday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in investigation
Cool start to the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cool start to the work week
Cars and house damaged after hit and run in Springfield.
Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield
Husband, wife dead as authorities investigate murder-suicide in Phelps County
Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks
Not a UFO - What last night’s line of lights in the Ozarks actually means

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second...
Arenado homers, Wainwright throws gem as Cardinals win 2-0 to sweep Rockies
Martin Truex Jr. drives into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington...
Martin Truex Jr. dominates at Darlington to 3rd win of year
Missouri House approves bill allowing college athletes to cash in from name, images and likeness
Hammons Field.
Gorman hits first Double-A home run in Springfield Cardinals loss to Wind Surge