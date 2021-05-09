Advertisement

Royals roughed up in first inning of 9-1 loss to White Sox, drop seventh straight

Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes runs home to score past Kansas City Royals catcher...
Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes runs home to score past Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero on a double by Andrew Vaughn during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer during an eight-run first inning for Chicago, and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-1 on Saturday night.

Yoan Moncada drove in three runs on two hits in the first, and Andrew Vaughn, Leury Garcia and Yasmani Grandal each had an RBI. The White Sox hit for the cycle in the inning and scored their most runs in the opening frame on the road in 21 years.

Lance Lynn (3-1) allowed one hit in five scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out six. Lynn has shut out the Royals over 14 innings in two starts against them this year.

Kansas City, which won 16 of its first 25 games in a surprising surge to first place in the AL Central, has lost seven straight to fall to .500 and now trails Chicago by 2 1/2 games in the division.

David Lynch (0-1) didn’t make it out of the first inning. He got two outs and was charged with eight runs on seven hits and one walk.

Kris Bubic relived Lynch and worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out two.

The Royals got an RBI grounder from Whit Merrifield in the seventh. Yermin Mercedes drove in Chicago’s final run with a ninth-inning single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: SS Adalberto Mondesi (right oblique strain) is in Arizona ramping up his rehab.

UP NEXT

Lucas Giolito (1-3, 4.99 ERA) takes the mound for the White Sox on Sunday as they try for a sweep of the three-game series. Mike Minor (2-1, 5.23) starts for the Royals.

