Storms damage power lines in Barry County, leading to highway closures

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PURDY, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight storms damaged some power lines in Barry County, leading authorities to close down a highway for several hours Sunday morning.

C Highway has been closed inside Purdy, Missouri, city limits from Sixth Street to Ninth Street. Power poles have been blown over with wires hanging across the highway.

Crews expected the highway to reopen Sunday afternoon, but are still working on repairs Sunday morning.

Sunday’s storms produced wind gusts up to 50 mph in some areas of southwest Missouri.

⚠️🚨HIGHWAY CLOSURE🚨🔥 C Highway is closed inside the City Limits from 6th Street to 9th Street. Power poles have been...

Posted by Purdy Fire Protection District on Sunday, May 9, 2021

