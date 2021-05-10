3 Ozarks officers honored for service at National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial

WASHINGTON (KY3) - This week, America is honoring those in law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Prior to National Police Week each year, names are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial that include officers who died in the line of duty the previous year, as well others lost in earlier years but were recently discovered. Engravers etched the names of Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh, Lebanon Police Officer Kendle Blackburn and Greene County Detention Officer Dwight Willis recently. Officer Walsh died in a shootout at a Springfield convenience store. Officers Blackburn and Willis died of COVID-19.

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

