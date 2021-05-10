Construction to begin soon on roundabout near Rutledge Wilson Farm Park

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new roundabout is going in near Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park in West Springfield, just north of Sunshine Street. The Greene County Highway Department plans to build the roundabout at the intersection of Farm Roads 129 and 146.

For those that live near the intersection, closure can be expected beginning June 1. Along with the intersection, crews will widen the two farm roads into three lanes including a middle turn lane. The project will also bring pedestrian sidewalks and a new curb and gutter system along the two roads.

The intersection is currently a two-way stop.

Garen McElroy, the Greene County Highway Department Project Manager, says the changes will not only help traffic flow but also improve driver safety.

“If it develops along 129 the same way it has south of Sunshine, we will see increased traffic numbers on into the future. So the roundabout prevents us from having to improve that intersection at a later date. It will handle traffic as it continues to grow.”

McElroy says the roundabout will give drivers the right-of-way going to and from work as traffic flow changes throughout the day.

“The roundabout will not only make people slow down, but it will be safer with less right-angle crashes you can see with a typical 4-way intersection,” said McElroy.

The project will also get rid of the ditches along both farm roads. The highway department will use a sedimentary filling that will get rid of large ditches that some drivers have said are unsafe, such as those at the intersection of Farm Road 146 and West Bypass.

The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of November.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.