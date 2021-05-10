Leigh’s Lost and Found: Unique puppy with one blue eye found loose in traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, we’re featuring a very young puppy found running in traffic.

Animal control is hoping someone recognizes the little guy since he has two distinctive markings.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he’s black and white with one blue eye and he’s got a spotted belly. Unfortunately, there was no leash or collar on him when we found him and no microchip, so no other way to identify him really.”

Josh thinks the puppy is only about two to three months old and is possibly a Lab mixed with a Border Collie.

Someone found him loose in the 1400 block of east Seminole on April 30th.

He’s been well taken care of so far and is very social. Since he’s so young, he hasn’t been fixed yet and is full of energy, which is probably how he got away from his home.

If you recognize him or if you’ve lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also see pictures of all the animals currently at the shelter by visiting their website. And anyone can post a lost or found animal on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.