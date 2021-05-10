Advertisement

Missouri legislative session ends Friday; a look at some bills under debate by lawmakers

Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Members of the House returned to the Capitol Monday to begin debate on the state budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a daunting task amid declining revenue because of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers look ahead to the final week of the regular legislative session.

The legislative session will come to an end Friday, May 14. This is the deadline for Missouri lawmakers to advance legislation to Gov. Parson’s desk for consideration.

A handful of items remain under debate, including legislation regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 panemic, transportation and voting policies among other issues.

Click the links below for a breakdown of some key bills under debate:

