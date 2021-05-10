Missouri legislative session ends Friday; a look at some bills under debate by lawmakers
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers look ahead to the final week of the regular legislative session.
The legislative session will come to an end Friday, May 14. This is the deadline for Missouri lawmakers to advance legislation to Gov. Parson’s desk for consideration.
A handful of items remain under debate, including legislation regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 panemic, transportation and voting policies among other issues.
Click the links below for a breakdown of some key bills under debate:
- Missouri bill limiting virus restrictions advances, draws mixed emotions
- Missouri lawmakers to decide on gas tax increase
- Missouri House approves voter ID, other election changes
- Missouri lawmaker files bill to ban chokeholds, create new hiring standards for law enforcement
- Bill for limited Missouri school voucher program passes
- Missouri bill aims to protect referees from harassment and threats
- Opponents, supporters discuss Missouri bill placing limits on transgender athletes
- Missouri House approves bill allowing college athletes to cash in from name, images and likeness
- Missouri lawmakers pass bill to close public records
- Missouri bill would allow lifelong, pet restraining orders
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.