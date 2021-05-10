Missouri legislative session ends Friday; a look at some bills under debate by lawmakers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri lawmakers look ahead to the final week of the regular legislative session.

The legislative session will come to an end Friday, May 14. This is the deadline for Missouri lawmakers to advance legislation to Gov. Parson’s desk for consideration.

A handful of items remain under debate, including legislation regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 panemic, transportation and voting policies among other issues.

Click the links below for a breakdown of some key bills under debate:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.