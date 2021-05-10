Missouri State University focuses on student vaccinations while finalizing plans for fall semester

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University’s spring semester is winding down, and university officials have finalized their plans for this upcoming fall semester.

Missouri State University’s Director of Safety, David Hall, says students should expect this fall to look as close to normal as possible.

”Those who are looking forward to that on-campus experience, to where you get to have activities and events that are in-person, that are not required to be on Zoom or cancelled, they’re going to get that experience this fall,” Hall says.

Hall says pop-up vaccine sites were set up across campus this week as a last effort to get students vaccinated before leaving campus. More than 120 students were able to get their shots.

“We know we’re getting up a significant number of our students, but we’re always looking for more,” Hall says.

Fall classes will be mostly in-person and social events are returning to campus. One grad student, Codie Moore, says she hopes everyone continues to stay safe.

“I am excited, but I hope people still follow procedures to make sure we’re safe and keeping everything where we can be normal,” Moore says.

Some of freshman students say they’re most excited for social life to return to campus, whether that be being able to go to more in-person sporting events, concerts or just meeting their fellow students.

“We haven’t really gotten to experience the college campus like normally,” Peyton Eckhart says. “Just hearing the upperclassmen say that we missed out on so many things, like I’m really excited to see what next semester looks like.”

“I think it’ll be cool, just to kind of a new college experience or having our second freshman year,” Makayla Ferguson says.

Vaccines will be offered to incoming freshman during student orientation or their move-in dates.

“These are many of the ones we’ve not been able to reach yet because they’re high school students, so they have not been on campus yet,” Hall says.

Hall says the university is not keeping track of just how many students have been vaccinated, but he anticipates it to be a significant number of them.

A decision on masking for the fall semester will be made later this year. It will be based on the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s guidelines.

Evangel University, Drury University and Ozarks Technical Community College are all planning to have normal in-person semesters next fall as well.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.