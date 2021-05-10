Advertisement

On Your Side: 2020 tax deadline is a few days away

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The tax deadline is one week from today. It was extended for a second straight year because of the pandemic. If you have not filed yet, On Your Side can help.

You need to get your taxes filed ASAP.

“You have to have your taxes done or you could face late file penalties,” said Tiffany Cossey, Professor of Accounting at Drury University. She says if you’ve procrastinated, here’s what to do.

You can still hire a tax pro. Many work all year long. Call them now. Or file your own.

“There’s still the option to file for free at myfreetaxes.com. If a person has a simple return they can go on and file without any charge,” she said.

There are plenty of companies that can help you file online like TurboTax and H&R Block.

Another reason to get it done? If you did not get your stimulus or you’re owed more. The IRS gives what’s called plus-up payments. Meaning you had a life changing event in 2020 and qualify for a little more stimulus money.

If you filed for an extension you still must pay the estimated taxes you owe. Otherwise, you accrue interest and possibly other penalties.

If you owe Uncle Sam that deadline is May 17.

While it’s not recommended, you can pay your taxes with a credit card. There are fees. Those vary, read the fine print.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in south Springfield.
PHOTOS: Storms roll through south Springfield, damage several neighborhoods
The Kelly Greens Apartments on National Avenue ended up with damage along the side of some...
More storm damage: Kelly Greens Apartments in south Springfield
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Chilly again today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Rain Again Tuesday
Cars and house damaged after hit and run in Springfield.
Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield

Latest News

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Friends mourn loss of 21 year-old student teacher while authorities still looking for driver who caused accident near Rogersville
Springfield-area builders believe lumber hasn’t hit peak prices
Students learn welding at South Central Career Center
South Central Career Center in West Plains offers job training for higher-paying jobs
Lumber prices continue to rise
Springfield-area builders believe lumber hasn’t hit peak prices