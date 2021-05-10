Advertisement

Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the...
Family and friends of the victims who died in a shooting, comfort each down the street from the scene in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Sunday, May 9, 2021. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives.(Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities on Monday were investigating why a gunman opened fire at a weekend birthday party, killing his girlfriend and five other adults inside a house trailer before killing himself.

The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday in Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers arrived at a home trailer to find the six people dead and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said.

The birthday party was for one of the people killed, police said.

Neighbor Yenifer Reyes told The Denver Post she woke to the sound of many gunshots.

“I thought it was a thunderstorm,” Reyes said. “Then I started hearing sirens.”

Police brought children out of the trailer and put them into at least one patrol car, she said, adding that the children were “crying hysterically.”

The children, who weren’t hurt in the attack, have been placed with relatives, police said.

Police on Sunday hadn’t released the identities of the shooter or victims and said the motive wasn’t immediately known.

“My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

It was Colorado’s worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating,” Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday, “especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today.”

Colorado Springs, population 465,000, is Colorado’s second-biggest city after Denver.

In 2015, a man shot three people to death at random before dying in a shootout with police in Colorado Springs on Halloween.

Less than a month later, a man killed three people, including a police officer, and injured eight others in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in south Springfield.
PHOTOS: Storms roll through south Springfield, damage several neighborhoods
The Kelly Greens Apartments on National Avenue ended up with damage along the side of some...
More storm damage: Kelly Greens Apartments in south Springfield
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Cars and house damaged after hit and run in Springfield.
Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield
Chilly again today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly weather will continue in the Ozarks for a while

Latest News

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, shows a Honda logo on the trunk of a Honda automobile at...
US opens probe of steering problems in Honda Accord sedans
Chilly again today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly weather will continue in the Ozarks for a while
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines
Israeli police in riot gear clashed with Palestinians following evening prayers at at...
Air raid sirens, explosion heard in Jerusalem amid tensions