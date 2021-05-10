Roads flooded around Hodgson Mill in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several rural communities have been hit hard by recent rainfall, leading to flooded roads all around southwest Missouri.

Flooding has particularly impacted roads along Hodgson Mill, a historic grist mill located on Bryant Creek near Sycamore, Missouri.

High water stretches along a significant portion of Route 181 near the mill. Linda Carter shared several photos of flood damage to KY3 on Sunday.

Similarly, a portion a portion of Highway Y in Douglas County has been blocked off to traffic after a recent pattern of heavy rain.

Some flooded spots will be barricaded by the Missouri Department of Transportation, but officials say it may be tough to close off all flooded roads. MoDOT officials ask drivers not to cross flooded roads and find an alternate route if they notice flooding.

