Advertisement

Roads flooded around Hodgson Mill in Ozark County

Flooding has impacted roads along Hodgson Mill, a historic grist mill located on Bryant Creek...
Flooding has impacted roads along Hodgson Mill, a historic grist mill located on Bryant Creek near Sycamore, Missouri.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Several rural communities have been hit hard by recent rainfall, leading to flooded roads all around southwest Missouri.

Flooding has particularly impacted roads along Hodgson Mill, a historic grist mill located on Bryant Creek near Sycamore, Missouri.

High water stretches along a significant portion of Route 181 near the mill. Linda Carter shared several photos of flood damage to KY3 on Sunday.

Similarly, a portion a portion of Highway Y in Douglas County has been blocked off to traffic after a recent pattern of heavy rain.

Some flooded spots will be barricaded by the Missouri Department of Transportation, but officials say it may be tough to close off all flooded roads. MoDOT officials ask drivers not to cross flooded roads and find an alternate route if they notice flooding.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers responded to the crash Friday just before 8 a.m. on State Highway 125 between...
Victim identified in deadly crash near Rogersville involving FedEx truck; MSHP seeks vehicle in investigation
Cool start to the week
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cool start to the work week
Cars and house damaged after hit and run in Springfield.
Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield
Husband, wife dead as authorities investigate murder-suicide in Phelps County
Starlink Satellites visible in the Ozarks
Not a UFO - What last night’s line of lights in the Ozarks actually means

Latest News

Missouri State University
Missouri State University focuses on student vaccinations while finalizing plans for fall semester
Lawmakers, many wearing masks, sit at their desks inside the House chamber Monday, April 27,...
Missouri legislative session ends Friday; a look at some bills under debate by lawmakers
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn runs between Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez and...
Royals drop eighth straight, White Sox win 9-3 for sweep
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second...
Arenado homers, Wainwright throws gem as Cardinals win 2-0 to sweep Rockies