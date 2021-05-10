Advertisement

Springfield Cardinals drop series finale 3-2 to Wichita Wind Surge

Hammons Field.
Hammons Field.(Photo courtesy: Springfield Cardinals)
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (SGF CARDINALS/KY3) - The Springfield Cardinals fell 3-2 to the Wichita Wind Surge in the final game of a six-game series on Sunday night at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals (1-5) led 2-1 heading into the seventh inning courtesy of RBI singles by Nolan Gorman in the third inning and Ivan Herrera in the fifth. Herrera’s single scored Delvin Perez and gave the Cardinals their second lead of the night and Wichita’s Peter Mooney tied the game 1-1 with an RBI single of his own in the top of the fifth.

A two-run home run by Wichita left fielder Aaron Whitefield put the Wind Surge ahead for good in the top of the seventh.

Perez led Cardinals hitters with a 2-for-3 night out of the leadoff spot.

Domingo Robles tossed 5.1 impressive innings for Springfield, allowing just one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five. Robles has been solid in both of his starts, posting a 0.87 ERA over 10.1 innings with 10 strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals start a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers in Little Rock on Tuesday. Springfield returns home on Tuesday, May 18 for a six-game series and homestand against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

