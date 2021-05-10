Springfield family calls it a “miracle” tree damage wasn’t worse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Storm surveyors with the National Weather Service say strong straight line winds of 60-miles-per-hour uprooted trees in a south Springfield neighborhood Sunday morning.

One homeowner in the Lakewood Village subdivision says it’s a miracle the damage was not worse. Katie and Tim Johnson were home, in their upstairs bedroom, when a giant oak tree smashed through their roof. Just moments before, Katie Johnson says she heard the wind howling and thought they should go downstairs. But she’s thankful they weren’t on the way, or they could have been in the tree’s path. They heard a loud noise and at first, didn’t know what happened, but then discovered the tree through their house.

The Johnsons say they are most thankful their two girls, 5-year-old Gwen and 2-year-old Eloise, were not home. They stayed at their grandparents for the night. The tree smashed directly into Gwen’s bedroom. The family believes it’s a miracle that the girls were not home.

“That is my daughter’s bedroom right there,” said Katie Johnson. “Her bed is smashed. There’s 2 x 4 through it. So we are just so thankful that she wasn’t in it.”

The tree did major structural damage. The family is working with insurance.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.