Springfield Nature Center suffers storm damage as trees fall along nature trail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People come to the Springfield Conservation Nature Center to enjoy some time outdoors Sunday.

But after Sunday morning’s storms, many had to take a different path.

8-year-old Elise Hansen comes to the nature center with her parents pretty often.

“What I like about the nature center is you get to see nature in its actual habitat,” said Elise. “I like that it always changes and it’s fun exploring,” said Elise Hansen.

But when Elise and her family were exploring the trails Sunday, they had a little surprise.

“It was the craziest damage I’ve ever seen,” said Amber Hansen.

“It looked like a tornado went through, but it wasn’t a tornado, I guess,” said Erik Hansen.

Nope, not a tornado. But strong winds caused several trees to collapse, blocking off some of the trails.

“I thought the wind was super strong, and I don’t know how the wind could blow the trees down. It was huge!” said Elise.

These aren’t little sticks that can be easily moved off the trail; they are big and heavy. Professionals will need to come in to clean up the damage.

“We actually talked to one of the residents while we were on our walk, and she said that it sounded like a train. But she thought that’s strange, I didn’t hear any sirens,” said Amber.

These aren’t little sticks that can be easily moved off the trail; they are big and heavy. Professionals will need to come in to clean up the damage.

“We saw dozens of trees blown over one of the roots. On its side, it was probably twelve feet tall,” said Erik.

Thanks to those strong winds, the nature center has now closed off the trail to keep hikers safe. But there are still plenty of safe walking paths for hikers to enjoy.

Elise’s favorite part of coming to the nature center?

“Just getting to explore and see nature’s beauty.” said Elise.

If you do come out to the nature center, officials are asking that you stay on the trails and avoid the debris. If you do come across some down trees, simply turn around and take a different path.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.