Springfield Public Schools parents concerned about changes to transportation system, school start times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools (SPS) will move to a three-tier bus system for the 2021-2022 school year.

SPS Chief Communication Officer, Stephen Hall, said the district had one of the most restricted transportation policies compared to its peer districts in the state and region for many years.

He explained that students in the district had to live 3.5 miles from the school to be eligible for bus transportation. This left 72% of the district’s high school enrollment ineligible to ride the bus.

In order to make changes, the district had to add another tier to its bus system, which would allow more students access to bus transportation.

”In addition to adding bus transportation to 3,000 more high school students, we are now also able to add bus services to all of our SPS choice magnet schools,” explained Hall. “And that is a great moment of celebration for our community.”

However, some parents, like Jasmine Allen, aren’t celebrating. Instead, they’re concerned.

Allen said she’s all for transportation equity, but worries because the added tier means school start and end times will change. She voiced her concerns at a recent board meeting, sent emails, and spoke with parents and teachers on the issues. She said there are many parents who aren’t in favor of the newly selected start and end times. Allen said she believes the district didn’t take a few things into account.

“Why not provide options that are researched-based, to where you put high school and middle school in a tier, then the elementary and early childhood,” Allen explained passionately. “That’s my biggest issue with it, is that science wasn’t put into it.”

Despite having a community survey earlier this year on the proposed options, Allen said she believes there should’ve been more. She said this could inconvenience families significantly, and also become a possible safety matter for students.

”I do not support either option that they have proposed as they do not support science. As science puts adolescents starting at 8:30 am or later,” Allen explained. " It also doesn’t support safety because who’s going to be at that bus stop making sure the child gets home safely when it’s dark outside.”

Hall said the district understands parents’ concerns.

When it comes to students getting off the bus late, he explained that everything about their transportation system is designed to be as safe as possible. Bus stops are selected for safety and logistics between the school, city, and trained crossing guards.

Hall said the three-tier bus system gives thousands of more students the same access to equitable, safe, and reliable transportation.

”We don’t believe it’s acceptable for 72% of our high school students to have no access to bus services, and when we look at our data, it’s impacting attendance and it’s impacting grades. And we believe this is an ethical and moral responsibility.”

Hall said the district is aware that school schedule changes can be difficult and said they’re sensitive to that. Hall explained that there are a variety of support services available at many of the schools, including community partners that help bridge the gap for some families.

Allen said she’s hoping the incoming school board will take this back to the drawing board, and listen to what parents and families are saying. She reiterated that bus equity is vital, but the selected start and end times aren’t reasonable.

Hall said the schedule is pending and will be finalized this summer in time for families to make adjustments.

