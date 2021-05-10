Storms tear through south Springfield, leading to a scary wake-up call Sunday for one family

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Cleanup is underway in several Springfield neighborhoods after straight-line winds blew through overnight and into Sunday morning.

Husband and wife, Wanda and Frank Mashburn, woke up around 4:30 Sunday morning from what they thought was the sound of hail.

They headed to their kitchen and realized their ceiling was caving in.

“I got up, and I didn’t even get across the bedroom floor. And all of a sudden, the ceiling was coming down and all that insulation stuff, and it was just terrible,” Wanda Mashburn said.

“We couldn’t see anything. It was dark, and of course, no power. We got our flashlights out, and we didn’t know the damage till after daylight,” Frank Mashburn said.

Mashburn said, when the sun came up, they realized they couldn’t get out of their driveway either.

”The street, the neighbors cleared it. It was blocked right out in front,” Frank said.

He says it wasn’t long before even more neighbors showed up eager to lend a helping hand.

”They came up with their saws and cleared that, so yeah, we’re very thankful for their help and encouragement,” Masburn said.

The Mashburns said they’re thankful for the support of so many because they couldn’t have made this much progress on their own.

”We are so blessed with good neighbors. They came up and cut the tree back that was blocking the street,“ said Mashburn.

”Very hospitable, they’ve been around wondering if they can help,” Mashburn said.

