Vaccination rate among Arkansas prison staff worries experts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Public health and incarceration experts say sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rates for Arkansas prison workers are raising concerns about the prison system’s ability to ward off disease during the pandemic’s next phase and against more-contagious variants.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Sunday that about 42% of the more than 4,700 Arkansas Department of Corrections employees have received at least one shot, said an agency spokeswoman said. The corrections department set a goal of vaccinating 80% of employees after shots were offered on Jan. 5. According to the Marshall Project, as of May 1, Arkansas’ infection rate among prisoners was the third-highest among states.

Public health experts say vaccinating prison system workers is as important as providing shots for inmates.

