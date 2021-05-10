Advertisement

Voters in Harrison, Ark. deciding fate of community center project, other parks projects Tuesday

Former Harrison Junior High building/Harrison, Ark.
Former Harrison Junior High building/Harrison, Ark.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Voters in Harrison Tuesday will decide the fate of a proposed community center and improvements for other areas of recreation in the city.

The city is asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax to pay for the $20 million of the cost of the recreation complex. The city is also asking for approval of $20 million in bonds for other improvements to the parks system, including softball and baseball fields and trails.

The project will use an existing facility, the former Harrison Junior High School, rather than build a new one from the ground up. The project includes much of the old building, but replacing it with an indoor aquatic center, recreation rooms and sports facilities. The gymnasium inside the 1950′s school will stay.

Voters failed a $40 million bond measure to build the facility from the ground up in 2019.

Many voters have cast ballots early. Polls open Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

