ZZ Top announces tour date in the Ozarks

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Rockers ZZ Top announced a tour stop at a popular venue in the Ozarks for later this summer.

ZZ Top will appear in concert on August 6 at the Ozarks Amphitheater in Camdenton. George Thorogood will open the concert.

The Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame members from Texas began in 1969. Since then, the band has released 15 albums, including iconic songs, “Got Me Under Pressure” and “Sharp Dressed Man.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE: https://ozarksamphitheater.com/events/zz-top/

The band is one of many dates at the outdoor amphitheater.

