Aurora, Mo. veteran celebrates 100th birthday; receives key to the city

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Aurora honored one of its veterans with a special birthday gift.

Harriet Daniels celebrated her 100th birthday with a party on Tuesday. The fun did not stop there. Aurora Mayor Jason Lewis proclaimed it Harriet Daniels Day. He awarded her the key to the city.

Daniels spent part of her life serving overseas with the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corp during World War II. While deployed, she met her husband and got married. She wore a dress on her wedding day one of her roommates made out of a parachute.

