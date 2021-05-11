Committee to look at proposal to let people in Nixa, Mo. to raise chickens

Nixa, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. City Council Monday night voted to appoint a special committee to study a proposal to allow citizens to raise chickens.

The council was scheduled to vote on the proposal at its regular meeting, but that vote was cancelled after members passed a resolution appointing the committee, which will also seek more input from the public.

That proposal would allow up to six chickens per household. Hens only, no roosters, and they would have to be kept inside a fence with a well maintained chicken coop.

As of Monday night, more than 600 people had signed an online petition asking for permission to raise chickens in Nixa.

