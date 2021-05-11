Advertisement

Committee to look at proposal to let people in Nixa, Mo. to raise chickens

(WECT)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nixa, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa, Mo. City Council Monday night voted to appoint a special committee to study a proposal to allow citizens to raise chickens.

The council was scheduled to vote on the proposal at its regular meeting, but that vote was cancelled after members passed a resolution appointing the committee, which will also seek more input from the public.

That proposal would allow up to six chickens per household. Hens only, no roosters, and they would have to be kept inside a fence with a well maintained chicken coop.

As of Monday night, more than 600 people had signed an online petition asking for permission to raise chickens in Nixa.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in south Springfield.
PHOTOS: Storms roll through south Springfield, damage several neighborhoods
The Kelly Greens Apartments on National Avenue ended up with damage along the side of some...
More storm damage: Kelly Greens Apartments in south Springfield
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Chilly again today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Rain Again Tuesday
Cars and house damaged after hit and run in Springfield.
Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield

Latest News

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri House votes to legalize needle exchanges
Billy Joe Moad Jr. (left) Dana Jo Howard (right)
UPDATE: Investigators arrest two Greene County fugitives
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Friends mourn loss student teacher as authorities search for driver who caused accident near Rogersville, Mo.
Tax deadline is a few days away.
On Your Side: 2020 tax deadline is a few days away