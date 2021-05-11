Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be free, official says

Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler...
Department of Health and Human Services Chief Science Officer for COVID Response David Kessler speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine will be free if needed, a White House COVID-19 response team official said Tuesday.

David Kessler, the chief science officer, made that statement in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Vaccine manufacturers have previously said that their vaccines may need booster doses within about a year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Public Schools parents concerned about changes to transportation system, school start times
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still trying to locate the driver who they say caused an...
Authorities continue search for driver who caused accident near Rogersville, Mo. that killed 21 year-old student teacher
Missouri Lottery Gold Rush/Missouri Lottery
Strafford, Mo. mother of 2 shocked after $100,000 scratchers win
More rain for some today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain for some today

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Baffert: Antifungal meds given to Medina Spirit had steroid
A Florida meteorologist was late to work Tuesday because an alligator was outside his front door.
ABC7 Sarasota meteorologist has best excuse for being late: an alligator
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
‘Monster’: 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths
Rep. Elise Stefanik set to rise GOP Ranks
Rep. Elise Stefanik set to rise GOP Ranks