COVID poll: Americans going out more, wearing masks less

By CNN staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you find yourself going out more and leaving your mask behind, you’re not alone.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll finds more Americans went out to eat last week than at any other time during the pandemic, 54% of those surveyed said they had done so.

Even more said they visited friends and family, with 59% reporting those activities.

At the same time, fewer people were taking precautions.

Social distancing wasn’t being practiced as much, down 8 points from last month to 56%.

Mask wearing was down, too, from 63% to 58%.

Vaccinated people were more likely to wear masks. The poll also says they’re going out at roughly the same rate as their unvaccinated peers.

