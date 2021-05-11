Job Center provides on-the-job training

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - David Chapman had never worked in a tire shop until he found this job through the Missouri Job Center in West Plains. The Job Center helps workers learn new skills by connecting them to businesses that are willing to train them.

“I was just looking through Facebook one day and saw a listing in a group for jobs in West Plains, and I messaged them and came in and applied and hired a week later,” said Chapman.

To qualify for on-the-job training, applicants be learning an entirely new skill. Tire shop owner Tony Friga said he’s very willing to train people--he’s just happy to find workers. “We were struggling to find any applicants at all, so we called the unemployment office, talked to them, and they referred us to the Job Center, and things just went from there,” he said.

For businesses, one of the best things about the on-the-job training program is the Job Center will pay half the employees wages for up to 16 weeks while they’re training, for up to 40 hours per week.

Tony Friga highly recommends the program to other employers, he’s going to use it to fill another job opening, adding, “That allows us to pay a little higher wage to try to drive people to us. '

For more information about on-the-job training through the Missouri Job Center, or for other job-related resources, visit www.jobs.mo.gov.

