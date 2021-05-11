Advertisement

Masonite shutting down operations in Springfield, Mo.

63 people to lose their jobs
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield, Mo. company plans to close its doors, putting 63 people out of work.

Masonite revealed that its shutting down and moving operations to its plant in Ontario, Canada.

The company says in a letter that work will start being phased out in July.

According to its website, Masonite builds doors for homes and businesses.

