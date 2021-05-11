Missouri Highway Patrol arrests driver accused of crashing into multiple cars, home in southwest Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run crash damaging multiple cars and a home in southwest Springfield.

The crash happened late Friday night.

The driver crashed into a truck parked in the driveway of the home. The force of the crash sent the truck into the home, through the garage door. The family estimates the damage is more than tens of thousands of dollars.

Nobody suffered any injuries at the home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.