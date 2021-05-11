Advertisement

Mountain Grove farmer says he’s fortunate fire that killed hundreds of chickens wasn’t worse

By Frances Watson
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A massive fire wiped out a barn and hundreds of chickens at a Texas County farm.

“When I looked out the window the flames were rolling out of the top,” said Paul Chateauvert.

Early Saturday morning Chateauvert and his wife Nede woke up to find a barn they use to house 265 chickens and guineas up in flames.

He says she called the Mountain Grove Fire Department while he ran outside and tried to fight the fire.

“I tried to save the chickens first and watered down the honey processing building,” he said.

Fire officials believe a lightning bolt likely hit a piece of equipment, which sparked a fire that spread to other pieces of equipment and the chicken barn.

Chateauvert says that although the chickens were a source of income, selling dozens of their eggs a week at the local farmer’s market, his fruit and vegetable crops are also vital to his farm.

“We’re really fortunate that the greenhouses never got touched,” he said.

Chateauvert says he despite suffering a huge loss, he and Nede says they feel lucky the fire wasn’t worse.

“We’re going to give the lord the praise out of this deal because the wind started blowing from the south and the ashes went into the field instead of into the house,” he explained.

Chateauvert says they plan to rebuild the large coop and fill it once again with poultry.

“It is devastating. It’s a hardship. Its only one step at a time, one day at a time,” he said.

The fire also charred some large farming equipment including a tractor.

The Chateauverts are working with their insurance company to recover some of their losses.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in south Springfield.
PHOTOS: Storms roll through south Springfield, damage several neighborhoods
The Kelly Greens Apartments on National Avenue ended up with damage along the side of some...
More storm damage: Kelly Greens Apartments in south Springfield
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Light rain is likely again Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Rain Again Tuesday
Cars and house damaged after hit and run in Springfield.
Family shocked after hit-and-run damaged cars, home in southwest Springfield

Latest News

Light rain is likely again Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chance for Rain Again Tuesday
63 people to lose their jobs
Masonite shutting down operations in Springfield, Mo.
The Reeds Spring, Mo. school district decides to keep its name
Greene County homeowners without power after weatherhead damage
Weekend storms across Ozarks bring down weatherheads, leaving homeowners without power