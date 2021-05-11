Ozark School District hosts two groundbreaking ceremonies for construction projects

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - In June 2020, voters in Ozarks approved a $26.5 million bond issue for the school district’s long-range plan.

The long-range plan includes constructing a second high school campus called Ozark Innovation Center and the expansion and renovations of the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center.

Although construction for both bond projects started last summer, the district said it’s finally time to celebrate. To honor the community and show the progress of the long-range plan, Ozark School District will host two groundbreaking ceremonies on Tuesday, May 11.

The ceremonies will be at Tiger Paw from 7:15 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. and at the Innovation Center from 8:00 - 8:30 a.m.

Tigar Paw Expansion:

The expansion and renovation of the Tiger Paw Early Childhood Center are expected to be completed in August 2022. It will conjoin the old Ozark School District’s Office building constructed in August 1922 to its current facility for the expansion, exactly 100-years later.

Dr. Kent Sappington, Executive Director of Elementary Learning, said it’s been 100-years in the making and will come full circle. He said they’ll still preserve the building’s century-old history throughout the renovation and expansion.

Dr. Snappington said the entire bond project is vital for the community in several ways. Tiger Paw usually has a huge waitlist and the expansion would allow more kids to be served. He said it would also give educational opportunities for younger children, which will impact them throughout their entire academic careers, and life.

“It can only benefit our community and town,” said Dr. Snappington. “Having a community made up of a highly educated group of individuals is what you want, so starting early, and providing as much as we can possibly can is great.”

Dr. Snappington said when you intervene early, that’s less intervention in the long run. which also saves money.

“$1 spent in early childhood education, save $16 worth of intervention money later as the student progresses through school,” explained Dr. Snappington. “Therefore, early intervention is the cheapest and best way to get the best bang for your buck.”

Ozark Innovation Center:

In August 2022, the former Fasco building in Ozark, Mo. will become the new Innovation Center for Ozark High School and serve as an extension of the main campus. It will also act as the new district’s office.

Jeremy Brownfield is the principal at Ozark High School. He said they analyzed everything and decided not to go with a traditional career center or freshman center model. Instead, they decided to create a compressive high school experience.

“This gives our kids to explore what they’re interested in, explore their talents,” said Brownfield. “High school is supposed to be fun while still learning, and the innovation center allows those to worlds to meld together so students can enjoy what they’re doing.”

The Innovation Center would allow 9th-graders to rejoin the high school. It would also give students resources, and a variety of skills through real-world, tangible experiences. Brownsfield said this would prepare students to succeed in whatever post-secondary path they choose.

“We want them to be the future leaders of the Ozarks community, the future entrepreneur, and the future innovators in our community. Therefore, a facility like this allows them to explore those talents now and prepare themselves to go out and come back and be those individuals in the community of Ozark that we want them to be.”

He said the support of the community of Ozarks on the bond issue shows the level of expectations and support the community has for students no matter what their journey looks like when they graduate from Ozark School District.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.