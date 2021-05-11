Police locate family of woman whose remains found in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department credits a social media post for finding family of Deborah Brown.

Police confirmed remains found on April 10 near State Highway 248 and Gretna Road in Branson belong to Brown. Police asked for the community’s help to find Brown’s family on May 7. After hundreds of tips, messages and calls, police successfully connected with a distant relative.

Police thank all who shared information on Brown’s case.

“The response from our community, as well as people across the country, was great,” said Branson Police Chief, Jeff Matthews. “Thank you to everyone who helped us with this. It was a true community effort to bring closure to Deborah Brown’s family.”

This case remains an active investigation. The Taney County Coroner and Branson Police detectives do not who how Brown died. Any person with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Branson Police Department’s Tip Line at 417-334-1085 or fill out an online Crime Tip submission.

